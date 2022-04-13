After day of deliberation, jury wants to examine more evidence in capital murder trial of Rick Ennis

After deliberating for about six hours on Wednesday, the jury in the Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis capital murder trial left the Lee County Justice Center for the evening.

Ennis has been charged with two counts of murder: capital murder kidnapping first degree and capital murder burglary first degree or second degree.

He was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

The 12-member jury met on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to review evidence and took a lunch break in the middle of the day. At around 4 p.m., the jury made a request to go home for the day, and Judge Jacob Walker granted it.

William Whatley, one of the attorneys on Ennis' defense team, said members of the jury were asking for access to a computer so they could watch video of Slesinski at Walmart on the Saturday she went missing and also listen to a recording of the phone call that Ennis made from jail to his former boss from Virginia.

Over the last eight days of the trial, the jury has listened to testimonies from Slesinski’s mother, friends and co-workers; Ennis’ former roommates, co-workers and friends; and law enforcement officers and forensic specialists.

The jury heard closing statements on Tuesday, with the prosecution focusing on evidence it believed showed a struggle between Ennis and Slesinski, and with the defense asserting that the case was built on circumstantial evidence.

In her closing statement on Tuesday, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said, “I think we can all agree there should be no reward for someone who’s good at dumping a body. You should not get a prize for body disposal. You should be held accountable for their murder even though you were really good at dumping it."

At the same time, the defense called into question the motives of the cold case team. “The 18-month investigation was not an investigation or reinvestigation of Lori,” said attorney Todd Crutchfield. “It was an investigation on Rick.”

The jury will reconvene Thursday morning to continue deliberating until a final verdict is made.