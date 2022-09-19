After fatal shooting at Beacon Apartments Monday morning, Auburn police search for suspect

Auburn police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday morning and are searching for an Opelika man in connection to the shooting.

At 12:05 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call that a man was suffering from gunshot wounds at The Beacon Apartment Complex on South College Street in Auburn.

They found a 32-year-old Auburn man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity, the police report said.

The victim received medical assistance, but died. The APD said the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police said Keyon Black, 23, has been identified as the suspect. The Auburn Police department describes him as a Black male with a slender build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation of the shooting, police determined that a suspect, whom they believe to be Black, entered the victim’s residence armed with a handgun and shot him, the police report said.

The APD confirmed that Black has a criminal record and was charged with second degree assault in 2018 and with discharging a gun into an occupied building in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Police believe that Black and the victim were acquaintances and that this was not a random act.

An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line at 334-246-1391. Tips can be made anonymously.