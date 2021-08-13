 Skip to main content
After shooting death of 19-year-old on South College, Auburn teen arrested and charged with murder as police seek second suspect
After shooting death of 19-year-old on South College, Auburn teen arrested and charged with murder as police seek second suspect

An Auburn teen is facing murder charges after another teen died in a shooting incident Thursday night, while another man is currently being sought by police, according to a release from the Auburn Police Division.

Jakavian Keon Brooks, 19, of Auburn, is facing a murder charge after his arrest by Auburn police Friday in connection to a shooting at The Beacon apartment complex in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting resulted in the death of Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley, another 19-year-old from Auburn, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Brooks was also arrested in reference to an unrelated warrant for possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $151,500 bond, according to police.

Officers with the APD are also seeking information leading to the arrest of Khalif Da’Quan Kellum, 22, of Opelika, in connection to the incident. Warrants for Kellum’s arrest are currently outstanding for first-degree hindering production and first-degree tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Police describe Kellum as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 315 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Kellum’s location or any other information related to the investigation to contact APD detectives at 334-501-3140, call the tip line at 334-246-1391 or call the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Brooks-mugshot.jpg

Jakavian Keon Brooks, 19, of Auburn

 Auburn Police Division
Kellum-mugshot.jpg

Khalif Da’Quan Kellum, 22, of Opelika

 Auburn Police Divsion
