Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May

A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika.

May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.

Police were never able to identify the individual or individuals responsible for his death, and the case file was lost in the 1970s.

Detective Stuart Carter of the Columbus Police Department said he began investigating the case in May after being contacted by the pastor’s two nephews, who are among the last living relatives who knew May personally.

“When it comes to the Julian May case, if there’s any remote possibility of solving this case, it’s going to come down to the right person coming forward and giving information,” Carter said.

What’s known

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960, May was found dead by two teenagers in a wooded area on Debby Street in Columbus. At the time, that portion of the street was paved but the subdivision was not built yet.

According to articles from the Ledger and Enquirer in the 1960s, May was stabbed 26 to 29 times in the chest and once in the back. His throat was slit and he had a gash on his left hand.

May’s white Buick was found on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue with no blood or other evidence inside.

A butcher knife was discovered near May’s body, but it was seen as little help in solving the case as there was no blood identified on it.

“Colonel C.F. Davis said an autopsy indicated the 29 stab wounds in the minister’s chest were inflicted with a narrow blade knife, possibly three quarters of an inch broad,” one article stated. “The knife found Thursday has a blade an inch wide.”

In the weeks that followed, two other knives were found and sent to state crime lab in Atlanta, but no blood stains or other evidence were found on the potential weapons, according to an article from the Ledger.

Carter said it does not appear that May was murdered at the spot where he was found, but that it looks like he was “dumped there.”

Ben House, then a staff writer for the Ledger, reported that whoever killed May seemed to be in a hurry to get rid of the body.

There were also “no signs of struggle at the scene and a small amount of blood,” House reported. Police theorized that May “parked his car, met someone and entered another car.”

May was last seen alive by his family members on the evening of Nov. 25 before going to see the film “North to Alaska” at the Martin Theater in Opelika.

“We know, apparently, he had choir practice, came home that evening, asked his nephews if they wanted to go to a movie, they said no, and then he left and that was the last time they saw him alive,” Carter said.

The youngest of May’s nephews, who is now 72, talked to the Opelika-Auburn News about his uncle. He said he and his brother, 74, wish to remain anonymous.

“The reason being is that we want this case to be about my uncle and not about us,” he said.

He said the last time he saw his uncle, he was 10 years old and his brother was 12. They were visiting their grandparents, with whom May lived.

“My brother had already seen the movie, and I just declined," the nephew said of Nov. 25, 1960. "He walked out, got in his car, and that was the last time that anybody within the family saw him.”

According to a Columbus newspaper article by staff writer Ed Sullivan, a 16-year-old boy from Phenix City reported that May offered him a ride home at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The boy told police that May dropped him off near his home in Phenix City, and then drove onto Opelika Highway.

Police ruled the boy out as a suspect and were able to determine that the murder occurred sometime between midnight on Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, a span of 13 hours.

Eight weeks after May’s body was found, more than 100 people had been interviewed by police, with several taking lie detector tests, but “police found themselves staring at a blank wall,” House wrote.

'Great personality'

May’s parents and his sister - his only sibling and the nephews’ mother - have since died, and the nephews are still pushing to get the case solved.

“My grandparents and my mother, they were devastated,” the youngest nephew said. “They really never talked about it, and so we really didn’t know anything about it other than what happened and what I’ve been able to find in newspaper articles.

“All we want to do is try to get closure and try to figure out who was responsible for his murder.”

May had served in the Navy and was a graduate of Auburn University and Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.

May was pastor of Wesley Methodist Church, having established the church in Opelika in August of 1958 with 17 charter members.

He was in the process of designing a church building along Marvyn Parkway, which was not finished until after his death.

The youngest nephew said he had a great relationship with his uncle. He described May as a “really nice guy who was very generous with the family, was outgoing with a great personality, and he basically had everything going for him.”

His nephews said May loved cars and was an “impeccable dresser,” usually wearing a coat and tie.

Lost file

Carter has 34 years of experience in law enforcement. He retired from the CPD homicide unit in 2019 but returned a few weeks later to work exclusively on cold cases as part of the homicide unit.

Because the CPD does not have an active cold case unit, Carter said, homicide investigators are assigned to work on cold cases along with current cases.

During his time in the homicide unit, he was assigned seven cold cases to work and said he invested a lot of time and effort into three of those before retiring.

“Coming back, that was one of my priorities, finishing up those cases as well as looking into other cases that we just didn’t have the manpower or time or resources to work,” he said.

In Columbus, there are over 100 murder cases dating back to the 1980s that are unsolved, according to Carter.

One major roadblock with starting to work on the May case: The original case file has been lost.

In the 1970s, the county police, city police and sheriff’s department consolidated. There were also two floods in which records were lost and a fire at a storage facility where reports and records were kept.

After the transition of departments, two floods and a fire, the Julian May case file was gone.

“That makes it almost nearly impossible to solve this case,” Carter said. “When you work cold cases, the initial stage is reviewing the original case, having an understanding of what was done, what happened back then, and then moving forward with any possible new leads or going back to re-interview witnesses.”

Carter began with limited resources, but through May’s nephews, he was able to start building a new case file from the ground up. May’s nephews provided news articles and as much information as they could remember.

Next, Carter sent out press releases to draw interest, get new information and seek out potential witnesses.

“Because the case is so old, the likelihood of getting a lot of people to come forward is pretty slim,” he said.

Carter said about 10 people have reached out so far to give statements, which is helping to shed some light on the case.

“He was single at the time," Carter said. "We do believe from conducting interviews, it appears that he was a homosexual. Obviously, back in 1960, that would be something that would be frowned upon and wasn’t an easy thing for people to come out and admit that they were a homosexual. That could have something to do with his demise.”

Looking for clues

Carter said his goal is to take the case as far as he possibly can and hopefully to bring some peace and closure to May’s family.

He is hoping that the right person will come forward to provide information that will push him in the right direction. Because the records were lost, Carter said he’d like to interview anyone who gave a statement back in 1960.

He said a witness came forward and told him an individual named Johnny Garner was with May at a lake house off Franklin Road in Opelika the day before May was killed.

The CPD sent out a release requesting the public’s assistance in locating Garner, who would have been around 16 to 19 years old in 1960. Garner was living in Lanett at that time and was last known to be a resident of Columbus during the 1970s.

Carter said Garner is not considered a suspect in this case, but he would like to interview him to see if he has any information regarding May’s activities on the night he was last seen alive.

Because the case is so old, Carter said there is a good chance that the person or persons responsible for May's death have died, but that there could still be a relative or a friend who knows who is responsible.

Carter encourages anyone who can provide information about May to contact him or the CPD. Tips can be anonymous, information will remain in the privacy of the CPD and witnesses’ names will not be released, he said. Providing information doesn’t require individuals to appear in court later.

Anyone with information about Julian May is asked to contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.