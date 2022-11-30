Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the death of a 32-year-old Auburn man who was said to be detained and tased by Auburn police.

On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said.

Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old man, Ricardo Gary, near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Police said Gary became combative with the responding officers and subsequently a Taser was deployed.

After Gary was detained, EMS responded to conduct an assessment. Police said that during their evaluation, Gary lost consciousness and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan.

Gary was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room by EMS, where life-saving measures continued. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at EAMC Emergency Room, according to the release.

In accordance with the APD’s protocol, this incident is being investigated by ALEA.