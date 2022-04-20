 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Alabama State Troopers searching for suspect after high speed chase in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

Alabama State Troopers are still trying to locate a suspect after a high speed chase in Lee County that occurred Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

While in pursuit, troopers lost sight of the suspect after the suspect took a left turn.

Trooper Larry Thomas said the suspect was last seen at U.S. 280 near Lee Road 379 and troopers are continuing to search for the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

At this time, Thomas said the suspect is not a threat to the community and the troopers on the scene will provide more information when they can.

Thomas said during high speed chases "it is up to the trooper who initiated the chase" to make the judgement call of when it's too dangerous to proceed with the chase.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert