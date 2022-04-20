Alabama State Troopers searching for suspect after high speed chase in Lee County

Alabama State Troopers are still trying to locate a suspect after a high speed chase in Lee County that occurred Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

While in pursuit, troopers lost sight of the suspect after the suspect took a left turn.

Trooper Larry Thomas said the suspect was last seen at U.S. 280 near Lee Road 379 and troopers are continuing to search for the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

At this time, Thomas said the suspect is not a threat to the community and the troopers on the scene will provide more information when they can.

Thomas said during high speed chases "it is up to the trooper who initiated the chase" to make the judgement call of when it's too dangerous to proceed with the chase.