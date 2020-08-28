Alabama Supreme Court denies Mike Hubbard appeal, orders him to prison

“The long road to justice is finally nearing its end for former Speaker Mike Hubbard,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Today, the Alabama Supreme Court effectively reaffirmed its April 10 ruling upholding six counts of Mr. Hubbard’s conviction of violating Alabama’s ethics law. The court denied Mr. Hubbard’s application for rehearing and issued a certificate of judgment requiring the former speaker to report to begin serving his prison sentence.

“According to Alabama criminal statutes, Mr. Hubbard’s State appeals now have been exhausted and all that remains is for him to report to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to be processed and turned over to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Mr. Hubbard can no longer avoid being held accountable for his flagrant violations of Alabama’s ethics law.

“As we’ve previously stated, this case was not just a trial of former Speaker Hubbard’s misconduct, but also a test of our ethics law. Hubbard campaigned in 2010 on the message that Alabama ‘sorely needed’ a stronger ethics law. Our ethics laws must be strengthened and protected in order to prevent a repeat of such cavalier violations in the future.”