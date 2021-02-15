Alabama troopers urge caution on roads, at home during winter storm

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants drivers to exercise caution before deciding to go out on roads and bridges Monday and Tuesday.
Troopers and local law enforcement will be out locally and throughout the state, but drivers are asked to heed the following safety tips:
- Do not use cruise control – this creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced over bridges;
- Listen to local news and check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com/;
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post and remain alert for emergency vehicles;
- Check antifreeze levels use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half full;
- Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads;
- Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Watch out for black ice on bridges and overpasses;
- Keep a blanket, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.
Around the house, be prepared for power outages:
- Stay aware by monitoring the local forecast via radio, TV, internet, or smartphone alerts;
- Update your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to versions that have a battery backup;
- Outdoor pets should be brought inside;
- Stay indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely must go outside, keep the duration of your trips short;
- The most effective way to stay warm is by wearing multiple layers of clothing;
- Do not use a stove to supply heat for your home. Likewise, do not use outdoor grills, gas/propane heaters or generators indoors – the carbon monoxide exposure can be fatal;
- Do not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator. Do not plug your generator into your household’s electrical wiring.
When the storm has passed, exercise caution on the roads because they can remain hazardous for days afterward. Report downed power lines and do not touch tree limbs laying over them. Call 800-888-2726 and wait for help.