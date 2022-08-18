'Alarming amount of weaponry' and 2,000 rounds of ammo found in Cadillac of interstate shooting suspect

The Auburn Police Department released further information regarding the three shootings that occurred on I-85 Wednesday morning.

Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette.

While searching Brown’s vehicle, police found 2,000 rounds of ammunition along with a “large cache” of firearms,” said Assistant Chief Michael Harris of the APD.

Police were also able to recover what is believed to be the firearm used in the three shootings that occurred in Montgomery, Auburn and Troup County, Georgia.

“Because of the alarming amount of weaponry recovered, and combined with the actions of the suspects, there can be little doubt that the immediate collaborative efforts of all the agencies involved ended an active danger to the public spanned from multiple communities and into multiple states,” Harris said.

Harris said the APD has charged Brown with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Brown is being held without bond and also has multiple outstanding warrants from Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office charged Brown with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree criminal damage.

Harris said police will also seek out additional charges including charges related to the possession and transport of the recovered weapons.

At about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, police found the victim in Auburn lying in the interstate with a gunshot wound to the head, Harris said. An earlier APD report said the gunfire had entered through the rear window of the victim's vehicle.

Police have not yet determined the motive for these “seemingly random” shootings, Harris said, but the APD along with partner agencies are continuing to investigate.

The victim was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South. Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition, but Wednesday police reported the victim was in critical condition.

The first shooting on I-85 occurred in Montgomery about an hour before the Auburn shooting, Harris said.

The third shooting occurred near Hogansville, Georgia, about an hour after the shooting in Auburn.

Auburn police sent out a “Be on the lookout” alert for the suspect and his vehicle, a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number. Troup County Sheriff's deputies had obtained a photo of the vehicle from a traffic camera.

Brown was spotted Wednesday afternoon by Chambers County Sheriff's deputies who initiated a traffic stop in LaFayette by the courthouse.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the APD at 334-501-3100.