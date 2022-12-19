ALEA investigates Opelika officer-involved shooting and death of a man police said was armed with a knife

An investigation has begun regarding an officer-involved shooting in which a man armed with a knife died.

On Saturday at approximately 10:32 p.m., Opelika Police said dispatch received a call from a residence in the 100 Block of 19th Place.

Police say responding officers arrived and encountered a 51-year-old Hispanic man with a knife, and an incident occurred which led to one of the officers shooting the man.

Medical aid was immediately rendered and the man was transported by ETS to East Alabama Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, the police report said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Bureau of Investigations will be conducting the investigation in accordance with department protocol. The officers involved have been place on administrative leave, the police report said.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Opelika Police Department said additional information will be released in the coming days.