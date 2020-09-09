Alex City looking for info on Sunday shootings

The Alexander City Police Department is currently investigating a murder at the Benson Community Center on Sunday.
Investigators believe that the murder of Antwian Morgan, 20, of Dadeville, stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of the Community Center. Unknown individuals later returned with firearms and shot two people and multiple vehicles, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.
Alexander City Police responded to the center around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, an officer heard gunshots and called for other officers to assist with traffic control, according to Crime Stoppers.
Morgan was transported to the Russell Medical Center by ambulance, where he later died due to his injuries. Investigators later found that there was a second gunshot victim from the same incident.
Crime Stoppers reported that a 32-year-old male was identified and had gunshot wounds to the leg. It was later determined that the two incidents occurred in the same area. His injuries were non-life threatening.
The police are currently investigating the charges of murder, first-degree assault, and multiple cases of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should call 256-329-6767 or download Crime Stoppers P3-tips app.
