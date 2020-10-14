Alexander City man facing numerous drug charges

An Alexander City man is facing a litany of drug charges following an investigation that spanned about six months.

Christopher Landon Burch, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Tallapoosa County Narcotic Task Force announced.

The task force conducted an investigation on Tuesday concerning a large amount of marijuana concentrates and extract seized from a residence in Alexander City. Investigators recovered about 858 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of THC Dab wax, THC vape capsules and a .45 caliber pistol, said authorities.

The task force added that it had been received information in reference to the illegal distribution of marijuana and dab in this case for about six months and it expects more arrests as the investigation continues.

