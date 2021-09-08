All clear given at Opelika High School, police investigating Wednesday bomb threat

Officers with the Opelika Police Department are investigating a bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday that caused a student evacuation, according to a release from the police department.

The threat was made at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, after which police officers and Opelika High School staff safely evacuated students to Southern Union State Community College across the street, police said.

Law enforcement with the Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped Opelika police clear the scene, and after a thorough sweep of the building an all clear was given and students were allowed to return to the high school, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, and officers with the OPD are asking anyone with any information regarding the bomb threat to contact them (334) 705-5200 or to call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Police said tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police app, and tippers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.