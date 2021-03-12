Another charge for Brandon Hughes: Suspended Lee County DA indicted on perjury charge

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes on a first-degree perjury charge on March 5, according to court documents.

Hughes, who was elected as district attorney in 2016, self-reported a possible ethics violation to the Alabama Ethics Commission in 2020. The perjury charge comes from statements Hughes made to the commission regarding a sexual discrimination claim to his office from a former assistant district attorney.

During the ethics commission hearing, Hughes said the claim was not related to racial or sexual discrimination, according to a transcript of the hearing.

During a preliminary hearing for his perjury charge in Montgomery on Dec. 3, 2020, prosecuting attorneys presented a $14,000 check from the district attorney’s fund that was used to pay for the legal expenses that resulted from the sexual discrimination claim, and Montgomery County District Judge Pamela Higgins found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hughes is facing one first-degree perjury charge in Montgomery County, while in Lee County he faces five charges of using position for personal gain, one first-degree conspiracy to commit theft charge and one first-degree perjury charge.