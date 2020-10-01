APD makes human trafficking bust; more could be coming

An Auburn woman was jailed Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking and, according to police, more arrests could be coming soon.

Reina Perez-Godinez, 36, is in Lee County Detention Center, facing two counts of Human Trafficking First Degree, with bail set at $100,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart confirmed Thursday that the arrest is part of a larger investigation and more arrests are expected in the case.

Stewart declined to share further details about possible victims or how Auburn investigators came to investigate the matter in the first place.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.