At least four people are dead and 28 wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night at a teenage birthday party near downtown Dadeville, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez identified Dadeville football and track standout Philstavious Dowdell as one of the victims in the shooting.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said the incident happened around 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Broadnax Street. He said it was "tied to a birthday party."

Officials released limited details Sunday morning in a press conference at the crime of the scene. The declined to share any information concerning suspects at this time.

The agencies assisting the Dadeville Police Department in its investigation include the ALEA, Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the 5 circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a crowd of bystanders were still at the scene come Sunday morning.

People in the community have shown their support for victims, their families and any one else impacted by the shooting.

Raymond Porter, the superintendent at Tallapoosa County Schools, said it's important to not lost sight of the fact students have been impacted the most by this situation. Counseling will be available to all students in the Tallapoosa County schools on Monday. He said resources will also be available to Dadeville High school administrators, teachers and students "as we help navigate this tragic event and the road to recovery."

"My heart is heavy this morning for the families and friends who are suffering and grieving this morning after the senseless tragedy our community experienced last night," Porter said. "Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones and the Dadeville community in prayer."

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd said he doesn't want this shooting to reflect poorly on the community.

"Please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people," Floyd said. "What we’ve dealt with is something no community should have to endure."

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news. "Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community," he tweeted.

We'll update this developing story with more details as soon as they become available. Check back here for more information.