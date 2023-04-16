At least four people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting near downtown Dadeville, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The incident occurred around 10:34 pm Saturday in the 200 block of Broadnax Street, officials said. ALEA has yet to release further details.
ALEA have been assisting the Dadeville the Police Department in its investigation since about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Other agencies involved include the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the 5 circuit District Attorney’s Office.
We'll update this developing story with more details as soon as they become available. Check back here for more information.