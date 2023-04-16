At least four people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting near downtown Dadeville, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The incident occurred around 10:34 pm Saturday in the 200 block of Broadnax Street, officials said. ALEA has yet to release further details.

ALEA have been assisting the Dadeville the Police Department in its investigation since about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Other agencies involved include the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the 5 circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news. "Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community," he tweeted.

We'll update this developing story with more details as soon as they become available. Check back here for more information.