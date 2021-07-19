 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATV accident claims the life of LaFayette teen
0 Comments

ATV accident claims the life of LaFayette teen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

An ATV accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old from LaFayette on Sunday, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Authorities said the teen was fatally injured at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning when the off-road vehicle veered off the roadway on a curve, overturned and ejected the teen from the vehicle.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Chambers County Road 62 about 11 miles northwest of LaFayette, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash, authorities said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert