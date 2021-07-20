ATV accident claims the life of teen in Lee County; sheriff urges safety on vehicles

An ATV accident took the life of a 14-year-old in Lee County Monday evening, and authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the incident, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Jones said his office received a phone call at about 9 p.m. Monday night for a wreck around Lee Road 393 near Loachapoka, and when deputies arrived on the scene they were directed by an individual there to a 14-year-old boy who was dead at the scene.

“[The victim] was possibly a passenger on an ATV, a four-wheel vehicle, and had suffered an injury and was deceased as a result,” Jones said.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris issued a statement identifying the victim of the accident as Jaiden Ezell of Loachapoka and said there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

“[Ezell] was riding a four-wheel ATV on the dirt portion of Lee Road 393 when he apparently lost control and left the roadway, ejecting him from the ATV,” Harris said in a release. “He was killed instantly from a severe head injury and multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.”