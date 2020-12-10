Auburn Assistant Chief reflects on over 30 years in law enforcement

Scott Mingus has been in and around law enforcement since he was a child. That's going to end next month when he retires from the Auburn Police Division.
The son of the former chief of police for the city of Mobile, Mingus said he’s been around law enforcement for over 50 years, and that led to him becoming an Auburn police officer in 1992 and, eventually, Assistant Chief of the department.
“My mom and dad knew there was no talking me out of it,” Mingus said. “With me and my brothers, whatever we wanted to do, [my dad] just supported us and gave me some tidbits along the way once I got in there. He taught me how to treat people. … He was a big factor in where I’m at.”
Mingus joined the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1989 before becoming an officer with the Auburn Police Division in 1992. There, he worked as a patrolman, a K-9 unit officer, a member of Auburn’s SWAT team, a detective and most recently as the division’s assistant chief.
Hardest times
Throughout his decades-long career, Mingus said the hardest times were when his fellow officers were hurt, like Officer William Beuchner, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in May 2019.
“You’re always thinking about the people you’ve helped … but the worst-case scenario was losing Officer [William] Buechner,” Mingus said. “That was the bottom of the pit, and we’d already had a bad year with [Officer Justin Sanders’] shooting. So 2019 was pretty bad for all of us, and that would be the lowest of my career. There was just too much that happened in too short of a time to my family, and it was rough.”
Mingus said despite all of the pain and suffering he and the division have faced over the years, he tries to keep in mind the times he’s been able to help people in need.
“You also think about the good stuff. You try to think of events that you’ve been a part of where you’ve helped people,” Mingus said. “We’ve gone to medical calls, I’ve done CPR on people and they’ve come back, you’ve helped people who are in a bad way—you try to think of those good times but I think of the day-to-day stuff of helping people. That’s been my go-to is making sure people are being taken care of. My number one goal is to make sure my guys are taken care of.”
Part of Mingus’ efforts to take care of his law enforcement family included introducing a peer support program to the Auburn Police Division, which allowed officers to get connected and open up to other officers or law enforcement veterans who had gone through similar training and trauma.
“When Buechner’s thing hit, it was a totally different different element for us, and we found out from the guys who were doing the employee assistance or had psychologists come in, some of [our officers] just wouldn’t talk to them because they felt like they were lay people, they didn’t know what they were going through,” Mingus said.
“The state had a peer group that we called in to go out after crises or critical incidents to go out and talk to officers, so we got a real big benefit from that because guys and ladies were talking to people who had done that. They felt more comfortable talking to someone in their circle.”
Mingus himself said he had to reach out for help after Buechner’s death in order to heal, despite how difficult it was to admit he needed it.
“I had to talk to somebody. I still run with the rookies, I still work out everyday, I did SWAT for 24 years, I’m a firearms instructor, I’ve been to the FBI’s national academy—I’ve done all this stuff that is ego, macho, ‘bring me the crap and I’ll take it on’ whatever, but that’s not supposed to affect me?” Mingus said.
“It took a toll on me professionally and personally, and it took awhile for me to go reach out to somebody, but nowadays, in this current climate we have where everybody wants to hate the police and we have officers killed all the time, [police] have a lot of pressure on them, and they’re human. That uniform is a piece of clothing, but the badge means a lot. It’s an honor.”
Moving on
“30 years is a long time being on this job, and things have changed,” Mingus said. “After 2019, it put a pretty big dent in me, but I had promised to make sure we made the transition to the new building, we were in a change of command staff, and i wanted to make sure that the ship got steadied after that transition, and after that I just didn’t have anything left in the tank.”
After a long and decorated career serving the community of Auburn, Mingus’ advice for new police officers is taken from the advice he heard from his father when he became an officer.
“He always told me, ‘Treat people like you want to be treated whether they want to be treated nice or not, and as long as you’re doing that you will get the better end of the deal,’” Mingus said.
“There will always be people that just don’t like you because of the uniform you’re wearing. There will always be people that just won’t do what you ask them to do because they don’t have respect for the badge or the law … but you still have to do your job, but you don’t have to be ugly while you do it. We preach customer service here.”
Mingus, who plans on using long-overdue vacation days until his official last day, said he plans on visiting friends and family over the holidays and the opportunity to finally relax.
“Over 30 years of doing something, I have given myself at least the rest of this month and January to do nothing,” Mingus said.
