Auburn Assistant Chief reflects on over 30 years in law enforcement

Mingus said despite all of the pain and suffering he and the division have faced over the years, he tries to keep in mind the times he’s been able to help people in need.

“You also think about the good stuff. You try to think of events that you’ve been a part of where you’ve helped people,” Mingus said. “We’ve gone to medical calls, I’ve done CPR on people and they’ve come back, you’ve helped people who are in a bad way—you try to think of those good times but I think of the day-to-day stuff of helping people. That’s been my go-to is making sure people are being taken care of. My number one goal is to make sure my guys are taken care of.”

Part of Mingus’ efforts to take care of his law enforcement family included introducing a peer support program to the Auburn Police Division, which allowed officers to get connected and open up to other officers or law enforcement veterans who had gone through similar training and trauma.

“When Buechner’s thing hit, it was a totally different different element for us, and we found out from the guys who were doing the employee assistance or had psychologists come in, some of [our officers] just wouldn’t talk to them because they felt like they were lay people, they didn’t know what they were going through,” Mingus said.

