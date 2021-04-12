Auburn assistant chief wants to use his new PhD to create emotionally intelligent police officers

“There are people here that really pushed me and encouraged me to be a better officer and a better person,” Stewart said. “That was important to me, because they focused on me first—not as a police officer, but me being a better person, a better father, a better husband.”

Being able to recognize and understand that others are more than they appear—that everyone has a history and story just as full and complex as one’s own—is one of the most important skills Stewart thinks police officers can have, and he intends to help teach it to police in Auburn with the help of what he’s learned from his education.

“That [degree] is nothing but a piece of paper, that’s all it is,” Stewart said. “One of my committee members said, ‘People ask me what you can do with a PhD. Well, you can put it in a nice frame and hang it on the wall.’ If that’s all you’re going to do with it, then it’s worthless.”

Stewart’s dissertation, which he successfully defended April 5 and earned his doctorate, focused on the burnout, engagement and emotional intelligence of different careers in law enforcement by surveying hundreds of officers across the nation placed in patrol, administration and investigation positions.