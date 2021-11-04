Auburn citizens who fail to appear in court could get text reminders

Auburn’s municipal court has seen a dramatic increase in its failure to appear rate, reporting a 56-percent spike in the number of people who didn’t show up for their court dates in the last fiscal year. To help reduce this, the court is now seeking to set up reminders directly to residents’ phones of court notices.

Municipal Court Judge Jim McLaughlin presented a work-in-progress plan for the proposed system to the Auburn City Council during its Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, saying the reminders should be a net benefit to both the court and Auburn citizens.

“The problem with (failure to appear) is that increases paperwork for my people — we have to send them second notices as a courtesy to come to court,” McLaughlin told the council. “When they don’t do that, we have to issue a writ for their arrest and that makes … Public Safety Director (Paul) Register’s job more difficult.”

The municipal court issued 3,825 failure to appear citations during its 2021 fiscal year compared to just 2,440 in its 2020 fiscal year. McLaughlin said a “majority of them” are likely unintentional given the nature of Auburn as a college town and that students may not prioritize paying a speeding or parking ticket over other activities.