Auburn citizens who fail to appear in court could get text reminders

Auburn’s municipal court has seen a dramatic increase in its failure to appear rate, reporting a 56-percent spike in the number of people who didn’t show up for their court dates in the last fiscal year. To help reduce this, the court is now seeking to set up reminders directly to residents’ phones of court notices.
Municipal Court Judge Jim McLaughlin presented a work-in-progress plan for the proposed system to the Auburn City Council during its Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, saying the reminders should be a net benefit to both the court and Auburn citizens.
“The problem with (failure to appear) is that increases paperwork for my people — we have to send them second notices as a courtesy to come to court,” McLaughlin told the council. “When they don’t do that, we have to issue a writ for their arrest and that makes … Public Safety Director (Paul) Register’s job more difficult.”
The municipal court issued 3,825 failure to appear citations during its 2021 fiscal year compared to just 2,440 in its 2020 fiscal year. McLaughlin said a “majority of them” are likely unintentional given the nature of Auburn as a college town and that students may not prioritize paying a speeding or parking ticket over other activities.
The text reminder system is being developed in association with Uptrust, a software company that partners with city and county courts to “help people navigate and successfully exit the criminal justice system,” according to its website. The company claims it’s helped 150,000 people nationwide avoid jail time for failing to show up for their court dates, and McLaughlin said he’s aware the company has worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center elsewhere in the state like Montgomery and Hoover to bring the system to other Alabama courts.
McLaughlin told council members the municipal court has been seeking to implement the reminders since January and has faced some technical hurdles but sees the system working well once functional, especially with residents who frequently change addresses, like college students. Police officers would be asked to collect phone numbers from citizens when issuing either citations or warrants for arrest in order for the municipal court to text out reminders.
“I live in the same place for four years, and these college kids move every six weeks it seems like,” McLaughlin said. “They’re supposed to update their addresses with us and they don’t do that, … but in my experience, phone numbers are a little bit more permanent.”
McLaughlin did not give an estimate on when the Auburn municipal court will begin text reminders, but said once introduced, citizens will also be asked to notify the court about a change of phone number much like a change of address.