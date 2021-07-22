Auburn City Council approves improvements to police technology systems, cameras

The Auburn City Council unanimously approved a $1.5 million contract on an integrated system for the Auburn Police Division’s camera and equipment technology at its Tuesday night meeting.

The $1.5 million dollar contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., would amount to a 5-year deal paying about $305,000 annually with some equipment being replaced after three years according to the resolution, though the city manager said the cost wasn’t as bad as it looks.

“We’re absorbing the vast majority of [the cost] in the existing budget,” Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said. “We already have a lot of these expenses, so these aren’t new expenses. We’re just shifting from other vendors and things we were doing. After year one, we’ll analyze, and if we have to supplement, it would be a small amount and we would add that to the police [budget].”

The integrated system would include improvements to the Auburn Police Division’s in‐car cameras, body worn cameras, camera equipped tasers, virtual reality training simulator, digital evidence management, live view capabilities and cloud storage for digital evidence, according to the resolution.