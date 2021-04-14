Auburn City Schools employee charged with multiple counts of production of pornography with minors

An Auburn City Schools employee is facing multiple counts of producing pornography with minors after his arrest Tuesday by the Auburn Police Division.

David Barkely “Chip” Johnson, 58, was arrested and charged with five counts of production of pornography with minors after the Auburn Police Division received a complaint in reference to crimes possibly involving juvenile victims and began an investigation Feb. 5, police said.

After Johnson was developed as a suspect, pornographic images were recovered by police, and Johnson was determined to be the person who produced those images, police said.

The evidence indicated that the victims were known to Johnson, and the victims have been notified by police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, Johnson was listed as a maintenance supervisor for Auburn City Schools on the school system’s website.

Daniel Chesser, the public relations coordinator with Auburn City Schools, said the school system is cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation.