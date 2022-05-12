Auburn Councilman Dixon found guilty of renting on Airbnb, says he was entrapped by City of Auburn

Auburn Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon was found guilty Tuesday in Auburn Municipal Court of continuing to rent out his basement after the City passed its short-term rental ordinance in 2021.

Dixon maintains that he has not rented his basement since the ordinance was passed, and he has filed an appeal.

During the hearing, an Auburn official testified that she booked an overnight stay at Dixon's Airbnb listing using an alias. The City claimed this as proof that Dixon was renting out his basement on Airbnb after the ordinance was established, and Dixon claimed he didn’t break the law because no one actually stayed in the residence since the ordinance.

“I think it’s really sad to see the City of Auburn use entrapment tactics to try to catch citizens doing something and using an alias,” Dixon said.

Timeline of events

Dixon purchased the home in Auburn in April 2018 and rented out his basement primarily on Airbnb.

In March of 2021, the short-term rental ordinance came before the City Council. Dixon recused himself from the vote, and it passed 5 to 3, banning the use of homestays and short-term non-primary rentals in Dixon’s home district of Ward 5, which is zoned Neighborhood Conservation (NC).

Dixon said at the time that he had lost his ability to rent his basement along with 151 other residents who were offering short-term rentals in Auburn.

In June, Dixon filed a lawsuit against the City Council and city officials over the short-term rental regulations.

In November, the City of Auburn cited Dixon, claiming that he continued to rent out his basement after the short-term rental ordinance was passed, but Dixon said he stopped renting after the ordinance was passed.

In March of this year, Dixon's lawsuit was brought before Lee County Judge Jacob Walker for a summary judgment hearing, and Dixon and the City are awaiting for Walker’s ruling.

Booking a stay

During the hearing, Revenue Officer Haley Lott from Auburn’s Revenue Department testified that she used an alias and was able to book an overnight stay at Dixon’s Airbnb listing. Because she was using an alias and did not provide an ID, the reservation was canceled after 24 hours.

Dixon said Lott didn’t make a payment and there was no transaction.

When asked if he kept his house listed on the Airbnb site or if he’s received any notifications about reservations through Airbnb since the ordinance was passed, Dixon replied that he couldn’t comment because of the pending litigation.

After hearing the evidence in court on Tuesday, presiding Judge Jim McKoon found Dixon guilty and fined him $50 with $251 in court costs. After Dixon appealed through his attorney, Allen Sheehan, City Prosecutor Justin Clark said that the “fines and costs do not go into effect since there had been an appeal.”

The appeal bond was set at $300. Dixon said the case will be submitted to the Lee County Circuit Court judge and he has made a request for a jury trial.

“The judge ruled in favor of the City, which I think he made the wrong call, so I am appealing the process,” Dixon said.

As for his lawsuit against the City, Dixon said he's hopeful that if Walker rules in favor of Dixon in his civil charge against the City, the criminal charge will be dismissed.

Reaction

Bill Caskey, 72, has lived in Ward 5 near Samford Avenue since 2014. He said he doesn’t want short-term rentals in his neighborhood and he’s disappointed in the Ward 5 councilman.

“I think that the fine that he received was basically a joke, a slap on the hand,” Caskey said. “If the city wants to be serious about it, they’ll hit the law violators where it hurts.”

Caskey said the zoning ordinance for his district doesn’t allow individuals to open a business, like a beauty salon of car repair shop, from their homes. He said short-term rentals “are nothing more than hotels, which is not allowed.”

“I don’t want my next-door neighbor to be a bunch of itinerants that come and go depending on what the weekend is, or what the activity is in Auburn,” he said. “They create noise, they create traffic, they create potential safety issues. … We expect the value of our houses to be protected by zoning.”

Robert Wilkins, 65, also lives in Ward 5 on Denson Drive, where he previously rented out his 4-bedroom house on Airbnb for six and a half years.

Wilkins said he doesn’t think the short-term rental ordinance is constitutional and felt like his civil liberties were being attacked.

After the ordinance passed, Wilkins said he continued to rent his space because he didn’t want to cancel contracts and reservations, but then stopped when a municipal judge who told him to cease and desist.

“It’s been tough because 40-something percent of our income relied on Airbnb,” he said.

Wilkins said the City also made a fake reservation for this house under an alias, but it wasn't approved.

“I felt like the City has gone to such a length and I don’t understand it,” Wilkins said. “They have attacked us in the sense of trying to entrap us. Is that normal for a city to do? Is that normal for an ordinance when I know other ordinances aren’t even looked at and people violate them every day?

"There’s no reason to be this aggressive. We’re abiding citizens. I paid three times more in sales tax for Airbnb last year then I did for my property tax.”