Auburn man and woman charged with running police impersonation scam

An Auburn man and woman have been arrested on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

Darius Jermaine Briscoe, 33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, were arrested by Auburn police and charged with running a scam that targeted multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department.

Police said Briscoe and Oliver were making phone calls to businesses and falsely representing themselves as law enforcement.

“Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers,” the release said.

Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects after multiple instances of this scam, according to the release, which added that “targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss."

They were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with related information can contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140, or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.