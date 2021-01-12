Auburn man arrested after Capitol riot said he wasn’t Antifa, contradicting claims by Alabama lawmaker

Federal agents arrested Watson in Auburn Monday, and he also had his $103,000 bond, which stemmed from LSD and marijuana trafficking charges from July last year, revoked by a Lee County court for violating his bond agreement by travelling out of state to participate in the riots.

Watson was previously arrested and charged July 2, 2020, for trafficking marijuana, trafficking LSD and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and police said he was in possession of over 2.2 pounds of marijuana and over 4 grams of LSD, according to court documents.

Though it is currently unknown what new charges Watson faces, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said federal agents have already identified 170 individuals believed to have committed crimes at the Capitol, with 70 of those individuals having been charged with crimes ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.

“The scope and scale of this investigation and these cases are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history but in DOJ history in which, essentially, the Capitol grounds outside and inside are a crime scene,” Sherwin said in a press conference Tuesday. “We have literally thousands of potential witnesses and a scenario in which we are going to have, I believe, hundreds of criminal cases.”

Meanwhile, Brooks is facing calls to be censured by other U.S. representatives for his own part in the violence at the Capitol after Brooks said to a crowd in Washington, D.C., “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” hours before a riot began that left five people dead and more injured.

