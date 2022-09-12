Auburn man arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance including Fentanyl

The Auburn Police Department arrested an Auburn man on a felony warrant charging him with distribution of a controlled substance including Fentanyl.

On Friday, police arrested Cameron Howard Campbell, 26, after conducting a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, police said, Campbell was developed as a suspect who “distributed an illegal substance containing suspected Fentanyl.”

The APD obtained an arrest warrant for Campbell, who was located and arrested on Friday. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the APD.

Police warn citizens that Fentanyl is being used to “lace” other narcotics, which can result in overdose deaths involving victims who unknowingly encounter the dangerous drug from illicit sales.

“According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine,” the police release said. “The DEA has also provided multiple resources describing the potentially deadly effects of the drug, which can occur from intentional use, as well as accidental skin contact and airborne exposures.”