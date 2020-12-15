Auburn man arrested and charged with drug possesion, reckless endangerment after Phenix City shooting

An Auburn man is facing several felony charges after a shooting incident in Phenix City led to a search of his home where multiple firearms, ammunition, marijuana, prescription pills and about $10,000 in cash were found, according to authorities.

David Chandler Cobb, 19, was arrested and charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of reckless endangerment, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana in the first degree on Monday.

The shooting occurred Dec. 9 in the 500 block of Lee Road 592 in Phenix City, and when investigators with the Lee county Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they determined that three vehicles, a boat and a trailer were all hit by gunfire while multiple shell casings were found between two homes where adults and children under the age of 12 resided, authorities said.

After developing Cobb as a suspect, investigators and the Auburn Police Division conducted a search warrant at Cobb’s residence on Dec. 11 in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive in Auburn and found drugs, guns, ammunition and money, authorities said.

Cobb is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $41,000 bond, according to authorities.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

