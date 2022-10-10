Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape

On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape.

Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect at a residence in Auburn.

During the investigation, police said they determined that the victim first encountered the suspect at a public location earlier in the evening. Clarke was developed as a suspect, located by Auburn police and arrested.

Clarke was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond. He was additionally arrested in obedience to an unrelated warrant for failure to appear on a $500 bond, according to the police report.