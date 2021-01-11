Auburn man arrested for violating bond by attending riot in Capitol

Federal law enforcement officials arrested an Auburn man Monday after he allegedly violated the terms of his bond agreement by taking part in the violent riot in the U.S. Capitol last week.

William Watson, 23, of Auburn, was initially arrested and charged July 2, 2020, for trafficking marijuana, trafficking LSD and two counts of possession of a controlled substance but was released on bond, according to a motion filed by Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere on Monday to revoke Watson’s bond.

“On or about January 6, 2021, protestors stormed the United States Capital building during the certification of the Electoral College vote,” the motion reads. “Video surveillance from inside the Capital Building recorded images of protestors inside the building, including images of the Defendant dressed in a yellow sweatshirt standing next to a man with horned hat.”

The terms of Watson's bond forbade him from leaving the state of Alabama without consent from a court, and there are no records of consent being given, according to the motion.

Local law enforcement authorities were able to identify Watson from the distinctive tattoos on his hands as well as posts made by Watson on his social media accounts showing his participation in the riot, the motion said.

