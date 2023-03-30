On Friday, Auburn police arrested Douglas Ray Torney, 55, of Auburn, on a felony warrant for theft of property first degree.

Police said the arrest stems from a report of a theft that occurred during the month of June in 2021 when a victim reported that a suspect stole multiple items from a property located near the 2500 block of Bucees Boulevard.

Torney was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for theft of property first degree. Torney was then arrested in obedience to the warrant on Friday.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.