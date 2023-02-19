Siquon Damir Cobb, 20 of Auburn, was arrested Feb. 8 in connection to an investigation into the fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

According to a press release put out be the Auburn Police Department, Cobb’s arrest stemmed from an incident reported to APD back on Jan. 21, when a victim reported multiple fraudulent charges made on a debit card. Those charges had allegedly been made between Jan. 16 and Jan. 21.

“One of the charges occurred at 1600 block of Opelika Road, and several more occurred out of the Auburn Police jurisdiction,” the press release said.

Cobb was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $1,500 bond.