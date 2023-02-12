An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles.

Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Frazier’s arrest stems from multiple auto burglaries that were reported on Feb. 2, 2023.

According to a press release put out by the APD, the auto burglaries occurred between the late night hours of Feb. 1 and early morning hours of Feb. 2, near the 500 block of Webster Road.

The victims reported to Auburn police that multiple vehicles had been unlawfully entered and property was stolen. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier was developed as a suspect.

“Frazier was located by police on Feb. 7 and he was in possession of property stolen during the auto burglaries,” the APD press release said. “A search warrant was executed at a residence located in the 600 block of Lee Road 668, Auburn, AL. More property stolen during the auto burglaries was located at the residence.”

After further investigation Frazier was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Frazier is currently being held on a $44,000 bond associated with these charges; however, he is also being held without bond for a violation of probation.