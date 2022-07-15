Auburn man arrested in connection to traffic crash after police said they found evidence he was "impaired by an intoxicant"

Auburn police arrested an Auburn man on assault charges Thursday in connection to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Cox Road near I-85 on March 3.

Police arrested Willis Edward Bass, 53, on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree assault.

On March 3, the driver of the motorcycle sustained “serious physical injuries which required extensive medical treatment,” according to the police report

Bass was the driver of the vehicle and was arrested on March 3 for a violation of the Interlock Device Statute.

The ignition interlock device is a “constant monitoring device that prevents a motor vehicle from being started at any time without first determining the equivalent blood alcohol level of the operator through the taking of a breath sample for testing,” according to the statute.

These devices are given to individuals to install in their vehicles after being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Auburn police investigated the traffic crash and developed evidence that Bass “was impaired by an intoxicant, which led to the additional charge of assault first degree,” police said.

Afterwards an arrest warrant was obtained and Bass was located and arrested by police on Thursday. Bass was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $50,000 bond.