Auburn man arrested in connection to Waffle House shooting

Auburn Police have arrested one suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Waffle House at 2167 South College St. in Auburn.

Keyare Ahmun Cobb, 29, from Auburn was arrested Monday “on a felony warrant charging him with discharging firearm into an occupied building,” according to a release from the Auburn Police Department.

On Monday morning, plywood covered damage to the windows of the Waffle House.

Auburn police responded at 3:35 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of South College Street and confirmed that one person was wounded, according to a police report.

During the investigation, police said they confirmed the subject who was being treated at the East Alabama Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was “related to the subject’s involvement in the incident.”

Cobb has been transported to the Lee County jail and is held on a $50,000 bond, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing and police said additional arrests are expected.

This case remains under investigation and the Auburn Police Division asks for anyone with information to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.