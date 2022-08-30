Auburn man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards on Bent Creek Road

An Auburn man has been arrested by Auburn Police on felony warrants charging him with theft of property second degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Edward Dewayne Moore, 22, was arrested on Aug. 28 after being connected to reports of the theft of multiple stolen credit cards.

According to a press release from APD, the theft occurred on Aug. 28, near the 2300 Block of Bent Creek Road, and the victim reported that some of the stolen cards were "used to make fraudulent purchases.”

Moore was developed as a suspect after further investigation and placed under arrest.

Moore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.