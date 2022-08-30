 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Auburn man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards on Bent Creek Road

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward Dewayne Moore Mugshot

Edward Dewayne Moore was arrested Aug 28

 photo provided by Auburn Police

An Auburn man has been arrested by Auburn Police on felony warrants charging him with theft of property second degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Edward Dewayne Moore, 22, was arrested on Aug. 28 after being connected to reports of the theft of multiple stolen credit cards.

According to a press release from APD, the theft occurred on Aug. 28, near the 2300 Block of Bent Creek Road, and the victim reported that some of the stolen cards were "used to make fraudulent purchases.”

Moore was developed as a suspect after further investigation and placed under arrest.

Moore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Last living member of Brazilian indigenous tribe found dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert