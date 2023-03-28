On Friday, Auburn police arrested Damarius Montrell Morgan, 47, from Auburn, on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Police said the arrest stems from a report the APD received of a burglary at a business located in the 100 block of North Gay Street.

“An employee of the business reported that during the late-night hours of March 23 and early morning hours of March 24, a suspect made unlawful entry into the business and stole property,” the police report said.

Morgan was developed as a suspect and was located by police later in the day on March 24. After further investigation, Morgan was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, police said.

Morgan was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.