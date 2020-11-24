 Skip to main content
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
An Auburn man is facing five felony counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation. 

Trenton Chase Brand, 30, was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. The charges are a result of a joint investigation by the Auburn police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Auburn police said Tuesday.

“On Nov. 2, 2020, information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA that a resident of Auburn was possibly in possession of images of child pornography,” police said in a release. “Further investigation resulted in Brand being developed as a suspect. Brand was subsequently charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.”

The pornographic images were confirmed to be those of juveniles not from the Auburn area, police said.

Brand is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to police.

Brands-Mugshot.jpg

Trenton Chase Brand, 30.

 Courtesy Auburn Police Division
