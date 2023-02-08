Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation that began on Jan. 30.

On Friday, police arrested Andres Lenardo Hurtado, 48, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree.

Police said they met with the complainant “who stated they were assaulted by a male acquaintance at a residence in Auburn.”

Hurtado was developed as a suspect and he was located by police. After further investigation he was placed under arrest, according to the police report.

Hurtado was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.