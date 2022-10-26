Auburn man arrested under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats

Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested an Auburn man under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats.

The suspect was identified as Justin Gregory Johnson, 36.

On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a female victim about the impersonation and threats made against her.

Investigators said the woman stated that she was communicating with a man who was pretending to be a law enforcement officer. She told investigators that this man said “he was going to put a bullet in her brain if she told anyone about it,” according to the LCSO report.

Investigators obtained a video clip of the suspect when he was making the threat and said he showed the victim a tactical vest with a plate carrier and a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patch attached.

Social media posts also showed Johnson wearing the vest and shooting a semi-automatic rifle that had some type of suppression device attached to the barrel, the release said.

After Johnson was identified as the suspect, a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 10,000 block of U.S. Highway 280 West in Auburn.

During the search, investigators said they recovered the tactical vest with the Lee County Sheriff’s patch, several semi-automatic rifles equipped with suppression devices and a cell phone used by Johnson.

Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of terroristic threats and one count of impersonating a police officer. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $103,000.00 bond, according to the release.

Deputies said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).