Auburn man arrested under drug trafficking and gun charges during a traffic stop

Opelika police have arrested William Derek Smith, 56, of Auburn, under drug trafficking and gun charges.

On Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation, the police report said.

During the traffic stop, police said one of the department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, police arrested Smith and charged him with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of marijuana, second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about William Smith’s illegal drug and gun charges is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.