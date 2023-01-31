 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn man arrested under drug trafficking and gun charges during a traffic stop

  • 0
William Derek Smith

William Derek Smith

 Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police have arrested William Derek Smith, 56, of Auburn, under drug trafficking and gun charges.

On Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation, the police report said.

During the traffic stop, police said one of the department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, police arrested Smith and charged him with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of marijuana, second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about William Smith’s illegal drug and gun charges is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The last of the 747s: Boeing to deliver final iconic jumbo jet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert