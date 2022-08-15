 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn man charged with sexual torture, production of child pornography

Tyler Wade Fox mug shot

Tyler Wade Fox was arrested Friday by Auburn Police on child pornography charges

 photo provided my Auburn Police Department

Tyler Wade Fox, 24, of Auburn was arrested Friday by Auburn Police on felony charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual torture, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Auburn Police said there is the possibility of extra charges.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, Auburn Police said they had spoken to a complainant who reported an adult was possibly having sexual contact with a child at a residence in Auburn.

“Tyler Wade Fox, who was known by relatives of the victim, was identified as the suspect. Fox was located by police, and after further investigation, he was arrested and charged,” the press release said.

Auburn Police said Fox had been transported to the Lee County jail and is currently being held pending a bond hearing.

The case remains under investigation.

