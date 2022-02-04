 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn man charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, police say
Auburn man charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, police say

  • Updated
Caldwell-Mugshot-(003)

Keith Boyd Caldwell 

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

Thursday afternoon, Auburn police arrested an Auburn man after responding to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Quarry Place in Auburn.

Auburn police arrested Keith Boyd Caldwell, 56, and charged him with “shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment and assault third degree,” according to an APD release.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an Audi SQ7 with gunfire damage, police said.

After further investigation, Caldwell was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

He is held on $52,000 bond.

