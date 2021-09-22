Auburn man convicted of burglary, assault, intimidating a witness

An Auburn man is facing the possibility of life in prison after a Lee County jury convicted him of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and intimidating a witness Tuesday, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

A victim reported that she saw Earl Fitzgerald Webb, 52, masturbating outside of her window in the summer of 2017, and Webb was arrested and charged with criminal surveillance and indecent exposure that night, the district attorney’s office said.

The evening before the victim was to testify at trial, the district attorney’s office said Webb broke into the victim’s home, tackled her and repeatedly tased her with a stun gun.

Prior to the most recent convictions, Webb was convicted of the criminal surveillance and indecent exposure charges in 2020, and prosecutors argued the offenses were sexually motivated, leading to his designation as a sex offender, the district attorney’s office said.