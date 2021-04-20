Auburn man dies after single-vehicle crash in Lee County

An Auburn man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Ala. Highway 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jeremiah Jones, 21, was fatally injured when the 2007 Volvo he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, went into a ditch and struck a tree, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Ala. 14 at the 210 mile marker five miles west of Notasulga in Lee County, authorities said.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.
Alex Hosey
