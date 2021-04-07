 Skip to main content
Auburn man facing rape, sodomy charges after arrest Tuesday
  • Updated
An Auburn man is facing a second-degree rape charge and sodomy charge with a juvenile under the age of 16 and over the age of 12 after he was arrested Tuesday, a statement from the Auburn Police Division said.

Victor Antonio Buchanan, 35, was arrested and charged after police received notification of an incident involving an adult having sexual contact with a minor in the 500 block of Lee Road 15 on March 31, police said.

Buchanan was identified as the suspect in the investigation and arrested him Tuesday, and police said he was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $35,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Victor Antonio Buchanan

 Auburn Police Division
