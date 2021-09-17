Auburn man found guilty of aggravated child abuse after three-day trial

By the time the victim arrived for treatment in Birmingham, Peters said, the child was on a ventilator, at risk of dying if left untreated, and had sustained human bite marks on her feet, lacerations inside her mouth, multiple cigarette burns on her hands and multiple bruises on the lower half of her body, one of which looked like it had come from a belt buckle.

Additionally, the victim had sustained blunt trauma and bruising on her head that had caused a subdural hemorrhage and brain swelling that was treated by hospital staff through surgery.

Swabs were taken around the bite marks on the victim’s feet, and while DNA tests were inconclusive in determining the exact person who bit the victim, Grantham said the DNA results revealed that the bite marks were left there by a male.

Grantham said the victim’s mother, Crystal Blanding, initially told police while at Piedmont Hospital with Johnson that she had dropped her daughter off with a friend the day prior and then, when she got her daughter back, she took her to the hospital.

Grantham said Blanding later went to the police again and gave them a revised statement because she said she couldn’t tell the truth in front of Johnson.