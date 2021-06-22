Auburn man found guilty of human trafficking, sentencing to be decided in July

A Lee County jury found an Auburn man guilty of first-degree human trafficking Wednesday after evidence showed he caused a 13-year-old girl to be repeatedly raped by multiple men at his trap house, the Lee County District Attorney's Office said.
“Human trafficking is a real and present problem in Lee County, and there is more work to be done,” Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said in a statement. “However, today, we are thankful that the victim has a fresh start, and we pray for her continued healing.”
Brian Askew, 40, was arrested and charged in January 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old victim at his residence in October 2017 after she ran away from the Lee County Youth Development Center.
Prosecutors said Askew created a “climate of fear” at his trap house where the victim was kept for several days and allowed men, including himself, to sexually assault the victim multiple times.
“A climate of fear—that’s what [Askew’s] trap was,” Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer said in his closing statement during the trial. “Drugs, alcohol, guns, ammunition, condoms. What happened in this house? What happened is people came there and took what they wanted.”
Hillyer said Askew “provided” the victim to numerous men at their request while the defendant gave her drugs to keep her compliant.
“[The victim] talked about a few sexual encounters, one with Mr. Askew,” Hillyer said. “[The victim] said that she and Mr. Askew had sex, and that he provided her with drugs that she believed were [Ecstasy] pills. We know there were several other individuals that had sex with her, and prior to having sex with her they went to [Askew].”
Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the climate of the trap house was compelling enough to make a 13-year-old stay there and do what the defendant told her to do because of the drugs, guns, ammunition, cameras and guests present there.
“Do you have to actually have someone handcuffed to be restrained? There were other forms, other ways to isolate and restrain [the victim],” Berardi said. “She’s surrounded by strangers, a bunch of grown men she didn't know. They had cameras there and they’d monitor these cameras. … [The victim] was isolated there. She didn’t know where she was, she didn’t know anything about this area.”
Berardi closed her argument by telling the jury that the state had presented evidence that proved Askew was guilty of human trafficking beyond a reasonable doubt, and asked them to find him guilty.
“[Askew] supplied [the victim] to these persons. They went to him, and then those individuals took her to the back room and had sexual intercourse or some other form of sexual conduct with her,” Berardi said. “That is exactly what human trafficking is.”
Askew’s case was the first human trafficking case to be tried in Lee County, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office said very few trafficking cases make it to trial because the victims are scared, can’t be located or are too ashamed to talk about what happened.
Ventiere thanked Berardi and Hillyer for their work on the case as well as making the victim feel comfortable enough to testify against her trafficker.
Askew’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July, and he is facing a sentence of life to life without possibility of parole. Five other individuals have been charged in connection to the case, with their cases set for trial at future dates, according to the district attorney’s office.