Auburn man found guilty of human trafficking, sentencing to be decided in July

“[The victim] talked about a few sexual encounters, one with Mr. Askew,” Hillyer said. “[The victim] said that she and Mr. Askew had sex, and that he provided her with drugs that she believed were [Ecstasy] pills. We know there were several other individuals that had sex with her, and prior to having sex with her they went to [Askew].”

Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the climate of the trap house was compelling enough to make a 13-year-old stay there and do what the defendant told her to do because of the drugs, guns, ammunition, cameras and guests present there.

“Do you have to actually have someone handcuffed to be restrained? There were other forms, other ways to isolate and restrain [the victim],” Berardi said. “She’s surrounded by strangers, a bunch of grown men she didn't know. They had cameras there and they’d monitor these cameras. … [The victim] was isolated there. She didn’t know where she was, she didn’t know anything about this area.”

Berardi closed her argument by telling the jury that the state had presented evidence that proved Askew was guilty of human trafficking beyond a reasonable doubt, and asked them to find him guilty.