Auburn man found guilty of murder in 2018 Opelika shooting, DA praises 'importance of witnesses'

A Lee County jury found an Auburn man guilty of murder Friday after a 2018 shooting in an Opelika trailer park claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.

Marquerious Canada, 30, was found guilty of murder intentional after Antonio Drisker was shot to death in the Windsor Mobile Home Park in Opelika outside of a friend’s home in July 2018. Two other men are also charged with murder in connection to the shooting but have yet to go to trial.

During opening statements, Lee County Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the shooting happened after Teddy North, 32, his brother Jerrell North, 31, and Canada attacked Drisker.

“It was the defendant, Marquerious Canada, Teddy and Jerrell. Three on one,” Berardi said. “When I say attack, I mean they were starting to hit him, and at some point Marquerious Canada pulled out a gun and hit Antonio with it.”

Berardi said Drisker tried to get away but was shot by Canada and fell before the three defendants chased him down.

“That’s when this defendant right here fires the gun again and again and again, shooting Antonio over and over and over,” Berardi said.