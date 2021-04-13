Auburn man found guilty of murder in 2018 Opelika shooting, DA praises 'importance of witnesses'

A Lee County jury found an Auburn man guilty of murder Friday after a 2018 shooting in an Opelika trailer park claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.
Marquerious Canada, 30, was found guilty of murder intentional after Antonio Drisker was shot to death in the Windsor Mobile Home Park in Opelika outside of a friend’s home in July 2018. Two other men are also charged with murder in connection to the shooting but have yet to go to trial.
During opening statements, Lee County Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the shooting happened after Teddy North, 32, his brother Jerrell North, 31, and Canada attacked Drisker.
“It was the defendant, Marquerious Canada, Teddy and Jerrell. Three on one,” Berardi said. “When I say attack, I mean they were starting to hit him, and at some point Marquerious Canada pulled out a gun and hit Antonio with it.”
Berardi said Drisker tried to get away but was shot by Canada and fell before the three defendants chased him down.
“That’s when this defendant right here fires the gun again and again and again, shooting Antonio over and over and over,” Berardi said.
Residents of one of the nearby homes called 911 after Drisker ran into their home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and needing help, though he died a short time later on their kitchen floor, Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said in a statement.
During the trial, witnesses testified that Drisker had come to the neighborhood to visit friends, and other witnesses testified that they overheard conversations between Canada and the two other men who were charged in connection to the shooting planning to rob Drisker, Ventiere said.
Opelika investigators collected evidence at the crime scene and sent it for analysis by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences who determined that the evidence tested positive for Canada’s DNA. An eyewitness also testified to Canada being the shooter that claimed the life of Drisker, Ventiere said.
“It cannot be overstated the importance of witnesses who are willing to come forward, cooperate with law enforcement, and testify truthfully at trial,” Ventiere said. “Their testimony matters. It matters to the jury. It matters to the State. And it matters to the families who want justice for their family members. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Antonio’s family as they continue to heal from the tragic loss of their loved one.”